NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,974.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.14 or 0.01550076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00423228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001221 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016019 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

