State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $338,000 Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

