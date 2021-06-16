Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 155 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $336.75 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.54. The stock has a market cap of $954.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

