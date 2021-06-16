State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

