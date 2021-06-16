State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 15,516 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DHT were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHT by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in DHT by 39.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

