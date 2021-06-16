State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $356,000 Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

