State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kforce were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $667,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

