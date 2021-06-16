State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $369,000 Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,834. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of TRHC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

