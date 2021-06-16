Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Announces Earnings Results

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

Shares of AZRE opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

