OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several brokerages have commented on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.25.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
