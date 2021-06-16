Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.67 ($5.10).

A number of research firms recently commented on BRW. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

LON BRW opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.15. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

