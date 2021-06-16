State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

