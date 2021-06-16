State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 13,690 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

