Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,539 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

