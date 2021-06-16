State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $440,000 Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $680.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.98 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

