State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $418,000 Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,316 shares of company stock valued at $586,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $502.26 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.