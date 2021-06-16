$42.55 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $42.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the highest is $42.60 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $176.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

