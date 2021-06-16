Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
