Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

