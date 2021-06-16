State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,880 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $12,376,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,827,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $4,982,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 159,731 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.