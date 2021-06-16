State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after buying an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

