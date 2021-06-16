State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Tilly’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,582 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

