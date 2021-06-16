Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,376,901.36 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 93,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,376,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,576,358.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

