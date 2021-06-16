EasyFi (EASY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.84 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. EasyFi has a market cap of $10.84 million and $2.52 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00011000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00765988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.44 or 0.07695398 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

