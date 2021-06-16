Nord Finance Price Tops $4.79 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00012274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $10.39 million and $1.36 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

