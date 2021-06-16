Bitcoin Confidential Trading 29.1% Higher This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $3,325.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00143943 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

