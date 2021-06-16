Murphy Oil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,155 put options on the company. This is an increase of 914% compared to the typical volume of 311 put options.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $622,652 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

