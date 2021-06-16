Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Whiting Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,478 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 94 call options.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

WLL stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

