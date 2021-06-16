Tootsie Roll Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,467 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,228% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

NYSE:TR opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

