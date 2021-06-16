Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $418,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,417.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

