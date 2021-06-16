Brokers Offer Predictions for Conn’s, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,125 shares of company stock worth $1,571,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

