Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 27.82 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 19.99 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

