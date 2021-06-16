Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OTLY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.92.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.