Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 50,000 Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Shares of CHFW stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get Consonance-HFW Acquisition alerts:

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Company Profile

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW).

Receive News & Ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consonance-HFW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.