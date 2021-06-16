Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 50,000 Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CHFW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Shares of CHFW stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
Consonance-HFW Acquisition Company Profile
