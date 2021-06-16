Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.66 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,529,539 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.