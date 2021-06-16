Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of SM Energy worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,700,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.