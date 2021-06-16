Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $354.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.76 and a twelve month high of $356.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

