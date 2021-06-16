State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $465,000 Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

