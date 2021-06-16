HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,087 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.