Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.86. 21,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 746,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $542.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,600. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.