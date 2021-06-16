Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.71

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 619348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.42.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$256.48 million and a PE ratio of -26.31.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686 over the last quarter.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.