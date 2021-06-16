Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.71

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 619348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.
Several equities analysts have commented on CR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$256.48 million and a PE ratio of -26.31.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders have sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686 over the last quarter.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
