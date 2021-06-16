HighTower Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

