Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.01. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

