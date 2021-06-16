NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell Sells 800 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $711.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $353.55 and a fifty-two week high of $721.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.72. The company has a market cap of $443.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,152,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after acquiring an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.