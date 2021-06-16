Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Sells $634,987.50 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kent Wakeford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10.

SKLZ stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

