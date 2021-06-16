Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Robert D. Ciappenelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DRNA opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.