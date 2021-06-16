Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Robert D. Ciappenelli Sells 20,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DRNA opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

