Colliers Securities Weighs in on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

