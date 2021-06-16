Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GWRE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $131,674.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,129.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

