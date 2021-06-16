Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $352.40

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 352.40 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 346.37 ($4.53), with a volume of 769227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.