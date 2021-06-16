Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading Down 4.2%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.89. 5,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 795,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

