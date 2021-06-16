Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Down 4.3%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.68 and last traded at $46.68. Approximately 19,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 999,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,273 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

