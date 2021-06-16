Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $177.48. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.